Teen arrested in connection with Antioch shooting, car burglary

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting investigation from Saturday morning.

Donald Garrett Jr., 18, is facing an attempted murder charge for his alleged role in the incident on Shoemaker Court.

Detectives say Garrett has been identified as the burglar who opened fire on the victim as he stepped out of his doorway to confront him. The victim was notified of the burglary through his home surveillance system.

The 55-year-old victim is said to be critically injured.

Garrett was taken into custody at the Johnson Alternative Learning Center and admitted to his involvement during an interview at police headquarters.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Multiple suspects were seen on surveillance video during the incident. There is no word on any other arrests at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation.

