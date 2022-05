Region 1-7A Bartram Trail couldn’t get its offense going until far too late in a 6-3 loss to visiting Hagerty on Tuesday night. The Bears were hitless for 3 2/3 innings against Garrett Baumann before finally making it interesting late. Bartram (21-9) pushed two runs across in the sixth and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh before Baumann ended it with a K. Noah Wood had two hits and a pair of RBI for the Bears.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO