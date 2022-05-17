Nampa City Council appoints Dale Reynolds to Seat 4

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Ada County voters chose Matt Clifford to be the Republican nominee for sheriff in Tuesday night's Idaho primary. Clifford, who was appointed Ada County Sheriff in the summer of 2021, defeated challenger Doug Traubel with 65.6% of the...
CALDWELL, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Scott Syme is planning to request a recount in the race for District 9, House Seat B against fellow incumbent Judy Boyle. Syme and Boyle are both incumbents, but faced off in the primary because of redistricting. Unofficial...
NAMPA — Canyon County voters elected to keep and vote out incumbents in several key Senate races, unofficial elections results show. Rep. Tammy Nichols won the District 10 Senate primary, while challengers defeated Rep. Greg Chaney and Sen. Jeff Agenbroad. DISTRICT 10 SENATE: NICHOLS LEADS REPUBLICAN TICKET. Nichols earned...
CALDWELL — Two incumbent Canyon County commissioners, Keri Smith and Pam White, have lost their bid for reelection in the May primary, unofficial election results show. Brad Holton, the current mayor of Greenleaf, defeated Smith and Connie Constantine in District 2. Holton received over 56% of the vote (13,336 votes), followed by Smith’s 32.49% (7,676 votes), and Constantine’s 11.06% (2,614).
While the far-right’s slate of statewide candidates suffered significant losses for the most part, its legislative picks managed far more success according to unofficial election results. Based on 35 endorsements from Idaho Freedom PAC, a group run by Dustin Hurst, vice president of the far-right Idaho Freedom Foundation, those...
TWIN FALLS — In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Patrick for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties. Zuiderveld, with 50.24% of the vote, came out 37 votes ahead of Patrick. If the outcome is verified...
Idaho is known for a lot of things… the food, the high housing costs, and of course, celebrities. Now, there is a new tool that people can use to look up cities that have had their names replaced by their “most Wikipedia’ed” resident. To clarify, the tool says it’s for “people born in, lived in, or connected to a place.”
BOISE, Idaho — Last month, the median sale price of a home in Ada County reached $595 thousand. A record high, and a nearly 24% increase from this time last year. For decades, houses in Boise and the rest of the Treasure Valley were considered affordable. Many Idahoans can recall a time, not that long ago, when an affordable house could be bought for around $150 thousand, which got us thinking, how far from Boise would someone have to travel to find a house for that price?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho National Guard said Wednesday that it will be temporarily closing Orchard Access Road near the Stage Stop for summer annual training. Orchard Access will be closed between May 20 and June 30. Officials with the Guard say if you're trying to get to...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Construction has begun on Highway 21 widening project in southeast Boise. The Idaho Transportation Department says crews are working to build a new center turn lane, wider shoulders and dedicated right-turn lanes at Grand Forest Drive, Lake Forest Drive, Old Oregon Trail Road, and Surprise Way.
BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
McCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Payette National Forest is trimming its maximum camping stay limit. On Thursday, the forest service said it will be reducing the limit from 18 to 14 days due to increased visitors. "The previous stay limit allowed for a person or group to stay in...
BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. Plans to build a WinCo Foods in south Meridian have been scrapped after being in the works for several years. The Seasons at Meridian apartment project near the Overland and Eagle intersection was originally centered around a...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, officials report. St. Luke's is reporting that about 20 percent of Covid tests on Monday came back positive, which is a large jump from the three percent positivity the health system recorded on May 3rd.
The staffing shortages are still a very big issue that are leaving many business owners with no choice but to close their doors for good. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria is a local chain with 3 locations, well now just two locations. The downtown location at 800 W. Main has a letter...
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing Ridley’s Family Markets of violating child labor laws. The department says Ridley’s Family Markets in Gooding, Middleton, Star, and Wesier allowed minors to operate a power-driver baler and compactor as part of their typical job duties.
The following is a news release. Boise's first FEMSTEM festival celebrating movement, mindfulness and STEM. Presented by Idaho Women in Technology and Womeness Community featuring main stage events, pop ups, and speakers. This interactive event will start with sunrise yoga and will feature speakers including an interactive keynote Dr. Satyavani Rising, "The Gift of Anxiety."
Comments / 0