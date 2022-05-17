ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campo, CA

BORDER PATROL AGENT DIES IN CAMPO CRASH WHILE ON DUTY

eastcountymagazine.org
 3 days ago

May 16. 2022 (Campo) – A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday, May 13 of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash near Campo. The agent, a 40-year-old man assigned to the El Cajon station...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Video shows presumed illegal immigrants landing on Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - Video shows a boat filled with what is presumed to be illegal immigrants landing on Bluebird Beach in Laguna Beach. You can see more than a dozen people jump out and run ashore, abandoning the boat. The video was recorded Wednesday morning by a supporter of...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
City
Campo, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Campo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded, 3 in Custody

BRAWLEY — An 18-year-old Brawley man and two juveniles are in custody following their arrest in connection to a shooting in the 1200 block of H Street that left a juvenile hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, May 18. The shooting was reported at 2:38 p.m. and was characterized by the...
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Traffic Accident#East County News Service#Usbp
thedesertreview.com

Shooting suspects apprehended in Winterhaven

BRAWLEY — Brawley Police Officers responded May 18, at about 2:38 p.m., to the 1200 block of “H” St. in reference to shots fired. The initial investigation revealed that a juvenile victim was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a Brawley Police press release.
BRAWLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead in Pickup Truck Parked Near Interstate 5 in Encinitas

A man was found dead in a pickup truck parked near Interstate 5 in in Encinitas on Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

Dead man found in truck in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead in a truck in Oceanside Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive, near Interstate 5 after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Found Dead in Cell at Southwest County Jail

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of an inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a cell at the southwest Riverside County jail, according to sheriff’s Capt. David Holm. After...
MURRIETA, CA
CBS LA

Mercedes Benz suspected in Orange County vehicle burglaries outfitted with license plate flipper, gas-siphoning device

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Students, Family Say Goodbye to Escondido Spanish Teacher Hit by Car in Tijuana

A North County community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died of his injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tijuana last February. "I hope he is better, that he is no longer suffering and that he can breathe," said Rosalba Jaime, wife of teacher Ramón Jaime. "And thank you very much [Ramón] for everything. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us."
ESCONDIDO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sophisticated drug tunnel found connecting San Diego to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — An underground cross-border tunnel was discovered on Saturday that spans the length of a football field from Tijuana to a warehouse in Otay Mesa. Six people have been charged in connection with allegedly trafficking drugs through the tunnel that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, over 60 feet below the surface, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Police Pull Students out of Class to Send Them to Prom

The 18-year-old walked out of the school’s office and immediately got nervous at the sight of two Oceanside Police officers. Donte Ingram doesn’t get in trouble at El Camino High School. “You’re not in any trouble. I promise,” said a smiling Officer Jamal Daniels. “We know you’ve been...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy