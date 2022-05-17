BORDER PATROL AGENT DIES IN CAMPO CRASH WHILE ON DUTY

Irvine police say vehicle believed to be connected to a number of car burglaries in Orange County was like something out of an international spy movie.Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove were arrested Tuesday morning after an alert resident saw them in the parking garage of 2100 Scholarship. Police say the resident recognized them and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300 with white custom rims as the vehicle identified in connection with several vehicle burglaries a week prior.Inside the vehicle, Irvine police say the officers found burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO