SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspects who open-fired on a car in the 900 block of East Avenue, killing a 28-year-old Akron woman. “At this point in the investigation, she is believed to be an innocent victim, not targeted,” said Akron Police Captain David McLaughlin. “Not sure if it was a road rage incident, we’re still working on all of that and that’s where we need help from the community.”

AKRON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO