Overdosed homeless man saved by a Hartford police officer as addiction crisis worsens across Connecticut

(TNS) — License plate-reading cameras have been placed around West Hartford to help solve and reduce crime, police said. The 13 cameras were installed in strategic areas during a trial period for testing and evaluation that runs through June 30, Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Terra said Wednesday. Built by Flock Safety, the cameras are not meant to record plates for traffic and parking offenses, but rather for serious crimes, police said.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO