South Korea's SK ties up with Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power opportunities
SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Inc (034730.KS) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with TerraPower, a U.S. venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates, to tap opportunities in connection with small-sized nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.
SK Inc, the holding company for South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said in a statement it signed the agreement along with affiliate SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS).
The statement did not mention any investment details.
