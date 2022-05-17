ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergeron To Take Time To Decide Future, Bruins Break Up For Offseason Monday

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will take some time to decide whether to return for a 19th season. The future Hall of Famer is unsigned for next season and hasn’t said what his plans are....

www.abc6.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
ClutchPoints

Bruins star Brad Marchand set for surprise offseason surgery

The Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after failing to win a single game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in their seven-game series. While they managed to get the job done in Boston, it wasn’t enough to force their way into the second round. With the offseason looming, it appears Brad Marchand could be set to undergo a procedure on his hip, according to Fluto Shinzawa.
NBC Sports

Jake DeBrusk gives update on status of his Bruins trade request

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a strong close to the NHL regular season and played well in the team's first-round playoff series defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. DeBrusk tallied 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games in April, and he followed that up with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Hurricanes. He proved to be a strong fit with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Boston's top line.
NBC Sports

Bruins GM gives update on potential David Pastrnak contract extension

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is one of the best offensive players in the NHL, and the results speak for themselves. He has averaged 35.8 goals scored per season over the last six years, and only five players in the league have found the back of the net more times than Pastrnak since the start of the 2019-20 season.
NBC Sports

2022 NHL offseason: Full list of Bruins free agents, contracts to watch

The 2022 offseason has arrived for the Boston Bruins, and it could be a franchise-altering summer. Patrice Bergeron is the focus of it all. The Bruins legend and team captain remains an elite player, but his contract is about to expire and he hasn't made a decision on whether he'll come back or retire.
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Opens Up About Uncertain Future With Bruins

When Jake DeBrusk requested a trade out of Boston in late November, most thought the 25-year-old effectively tipped the hourglass on his Bruins tenure. But not only did the Bruins keep DeBrusk in house through the March 21 NHL trade deadline. The organization also watched the fifth-year pro take his game to the next level over the final month-plus of Boston’s 2021-22 season. And as it turns out, those might not have been DeBrusk’s final weeks in a B’s uniform.
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see continue this summer. The Bruins have holes that they need to address this offseason if they hope to go on one last long playoff run with this core. The Ducks, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and seem destined to make several moves this summer. With all of this, these two could be ideal trading partners over the summer. Let’s now look at three Ducks who the Bruins should target.
ABC6.com

Horford, Smart out for Celtics for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

MIAMI (WLNE) — The Boston Celtics will be out without Al Horford and Marcus Smart for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night. Smart will miss the game in Miami due to right mid-foot sprain, while Horford is out due to health and safety protocols. The Celtics did not elaborate further on Horford’s status.
NBC Sports

Will Bruce Cassidy return as Bruins head coach? Cam Neely gives update

The Boston Bruins plan to bring back their general manager, Don Sweeney, despite a disappointing end to the 2021-22 NHL season. But what about head coach Bruce Cassidy -- will he be on the bench when the 2022-23 campaign begins?. B's president Cam Neely revealed Thursday during his end-of-season press...
NBC Sports

Are the Bruins headed for a rebuild? Cam Neely provides insight

For the better part of the last 15 seasons, the window has remained open for Boston Bruins to compete for Stanley Cup championships. After 13 postseason berths since 2008, three appearances in a Cup Final and one championship in 2011, is that window about to close and give way to a rebuild?
ABC6.com

Astros Homer Five Times In Second Inning To Rout Red Sox Tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Peña, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all went deep for the Astros, who set a franchise mark for most home runs in an inning. Tucker added his second homer of the night and seventh of the season in the fourth inning – a grand slam off Tyler Danish — as Houston won for the 13th time in 15 games. José Urquidy allowed 12 hits and four runs, including home runs to Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, but lasted five innings to record the victory. Eovaldi (1-2) became just the third pitcher in major league history to surrender five home runs in an inning.
NBC Sports

Pair of Bruins join respective national teams for world championships

With no Stanley Cup left to play for, two members of the Boston Bruins have joined their respective national teams for the ongoing International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Finland. Right wing David Pastrnak (Czechia) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (United States) have been added to their national rosters...
Yardbarker

Jake DeBrusk Not Willing to Commit to Rescinding Trade Request Yet

Jake DeBrusk may get traded and he may not, but he’s not ready to make a decision on the trade request he submit earlier this season. When asked if his desire was to still be moved, DeBrusk wouldn’t provide any concrete response, offering up a more political response and suggesting he needed more time to think about his future.
CBS Boston

Sweeney to remain Bruins' GM, Cassidy's status to be determined

BOSTON -- Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed to the media on Wednesday that his contract expires before next season. Team president Cam Neely said a day later that it won't be the case for long.As for the head coach? That hasn't been decided yet.Neely met with the media for his season-ending availability and said early in the session that he would be working out a new contract with Sweeney."I started talking with Charlie and [Jeremy] Jacobs after the deadline about extending Don, so that's my plan is to do that," Neely said. "I'm gonna sit down with Don next...
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart's fingerprints are all over Celtics' Game 2 win

BOSTON  -- Having to sit out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a foot injury drove Marcus Smart crazy. He tried his best to help his team from the bench, but he really couldn't do much as Boston lost its lead in the third quarter and the Heat swiped away the victory.Smart was back in the Celtics lineup for Game 2 on Thursday night, and he made his mark in a number of ways. He was aggressive on both sides of the ball. He found his teammates for open looks and quarterbacked the offense like a true starting...
