Bergeron To Take Time To Decide Future, Bruins Break Up For Offseason Monday

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see continue this summer. The Bruins have holes that they need to address this offseason if they hope to go on one last long playoff run with this core. The Ducks, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and seem destined to make several moves this summer. With all of this, these two could be ideal trading partners over the summer. Let’s now look at three Ducks who the Bruins should target.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO