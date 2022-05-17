ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Acts to Protect Patients Who Rely on Medical Instruments Used in Sinus Procedures

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission took action last week to protect patients who rely on medical instruments used in sinus procedures. The FTC’s order requires Medtronic, Inc. to divest a subsidiary of Intersect ENT, Inc. as a condition of Medtronic’s proposed acquisition. The subsidiary, Fiagon, which makes ear, nose,...

www.mychesco.com

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
CFPB Issues Advisory Opinion on Coverage of Fair Lending Laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently published an advisory opinion to affirm that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA)—a landmark federal civil rights law protecting individuals and businesses against discrimination in accessing and using credit—bars lenders from discriminating against customers after they have received a loan, not just during the application process.
$16.3 Million Awarded to Expand Telehealth Care in the Title X Family Planning Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) states that it has awarded $16.3 million in grant funding to support 31 grantees to enhance and expand the telehealth infrastructure and capacity of Title X family planning clinics in 26 states, one U.S. territory, and one freely associated state. Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services in communities across the U.S.
$5 Million Available to Advance Equity in Cancer Screening in the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced the availability of $5 million for community health centers, funded by HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration, to increase equitable access to life-saving cancer screenings. This funding supports President Joe Biden’s Unity Agenda and his call to action on cancer screening and early detection as part of the Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative to end cancer as we know it.
Immunome Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and provided a corporate update. “We received FDA clearance to proceed with our Phase 1b clinical trial for our three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, for the treatment of COVID-19 and patient recruitment efforts are underway. Based on the preclinical data, we believe this therapy can address the ongoing need for a substantial and effective COVID-19 antibody treatment, especially in light of the continued emergence of new variants,” stated Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Additionally, we continue to progress IMM-ONC-01, our antibody treatment targeting IL-38, an immune modulator that appears to potently suppress innate immune response, especially in the context of cancer. IL-38 is overexpressed in multiple tumor types with significant unmet need. We are targeting an IND submission in the second half of 2022 and look forward to providing updates as they arise.”
FTC Takes Action Against Company and Owner for Bogus Made in USA Labels

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission recently took action against apparel company Lions Not Sheep Products, LLC, and its owner Sean Whalen for falsely claiming that its imported apparel is Made in USA. According to the FTC’s complaint, the company added phony Made in USA labels to clothing and accessories imported from China and other countries. The FTC’s proposed order requires Lions Not Sheep and Whalen to stop making bogus Made in USA claims, come clean about foreign production, and pay a monetary judgment.
FDA Approves Novel, Dual-Targeted Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that it recently approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, as an addition to diet and exercise. Mounjaro was effective at improving blood sugar and was more effective than the other diabetes therapies with which it was compared in clinical studies.
Accounting Professor Charged with Tax Evasion and Filing False Tax Returns

TRENTON, NJ — A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday, May 12, for tax evasion and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gordian A. Ndubizu, 67, of Princeton Junction, New Jersey, is charged in an unsealed eight-count indictment with four counts of tax evasion and four counts of filing false tax returns in tax years 2014 through 2017. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni.
