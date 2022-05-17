ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning strike punches hole through North Huntingdon home’s roof, five other houses involved

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV, Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A lightning strike punched a huge hole through the roof of a North Huntingdon home.

Units were called to Sedona Drive for a report of a lightning strike.

Crews on the scene told Channel 11 that the hole in the roof is about 4 by 4 and the damage on the inside is about 12 by 12.

The homeowner said she and her husband were very lucky because they were sitting in the family room five minutes before the lightning struck.

“It was like this noise you’ve never heard. It was so loud. It was like someone shot a gun right in your ear and then there was a flash of light you couldn’t see anything but white for two seconds,” said Lori Beckowitz.

Officials on the scene said the back porch was destroyed and debris was in the yard, while a neighbor said the chimney was also gone from the strike.

Crews on the scene said this is the third bad storm they’ve responded to in the last month.

Circleville Volunteer Fire Department said that one injury was reported.

