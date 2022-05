Charli D'Amelio's recipe for a perfect day off as a TikTok star turned megainfluencer seems to include hanging out with friends, creating fun content, and getting a few tattoos. In her latest video, D'Amelio shows off several micro designs that she appears to have braved all in one sitting, based on her caption, "tattoo day." The smallest of the tattoos includes an "@" symbol on her middle finger and the word "smile" on the outside of her index finger. She also added the word "breathe" to her left index finger so that it shows as a gentle reminder whenever she holds up her phone.

