LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Life Scout is planning a navy memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, with pieces from the USS Oklahoma City submarine at the center of the display. Life Scout Matthew Aguilar’s U.S. Navy memorial will be on the eastside of Elmer Thomas Park. Making it even more special, the anchor and chain from the USS Oklahoma City submarine, which is set to be decommissioned Friday, will be a part of the display.

LAWTON, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO