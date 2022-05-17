ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Judge temporarily delays execution for Georgia man who was scheduled to be executed Tuesday for killing 8-year-old girl

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Judge temporarily delays execution for Georgia...

wtop.com

WTOP

US Attorney: Fake doctor pleads guilty in $1.3M romance scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, a U.S. attorney said Thursday. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 46, who formerly lived in the Florida capital city of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTOP

Ivey, challengers race to right in Alabama GOP primary

In a pair of campaign ads this GOP primary season, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey falsely declares the election was stolen from Donald Trump and accuses the federal government of “shipping illegal immigrants” to the state. “My message to Biden: No way, Jose,” she says. But a competing...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

48-hour supply: Quarry could aid DC drinking water frailty

The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
ROCKVILLE, MD

