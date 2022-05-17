ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church to host Ukraine benefit concert Sunday in Grass Valley

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley will hold a benefit concert Sunday for the people of Ukraine in an effort to help those affected by the Russian invasion.

According to the church, the Ukraine Benefit Concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday and feature local musicians in an effort to help the “humanitarian crisis” caused by Russia.

“One of our missions at Peace Lutheran is to help those in need,” said Walt Strony, artistic advisor for Arts@Peace, the group sponsoring the concert. “A few years ago, we held a benefit concert for victims of the Houston flood. We found that our community was looking for a way to help, and help they did! Numerous musicians donated their talents, and the public supported it in a big way – both by their attendance and their contributions. We are hoping to repeat that success for Ukraine.”

Musicians scheduled to attend include the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, with George Husaruk, director; an Auburn-based flute ensemble known for its ragtime music; vocalists Eric Howe and Anne Vaaler; violist Jonathan Phillips; classical pianist Toby Thomas-Rose; ragtime pianist Michael Chisholm; and hornist Phil Richardson, playing the rarely heard Wagner tuba, which was invented by Richard Wagner as a bridge between the French horn and trombone.

The church also said “organist and entertainer Thom Greathouse will perform one of his popular cabaret sets. Strony will play Peace’s new organ, purchased with community support and honoring the memory of the late Music in the Mountains co-founder Paul Perry.”

Some of the artists taking part in the concert also will perform “special music” to honor Ukraine.

“We like to include lots of variety in our concerts, and this event will be no exception,” said Strony.

Admission for the concert will be by donation. All proceeds will be sent to Lutheran World Relief, earmarked for Ukraine Relief – checks may be made out to that organization. Lutheran World Relief is funded by the Lutheran Church, so none of the money collected will be used for administration costs, the church said.

A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the concert and the audience will have the opportunity to meet the musicians. Masks will be required due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.

For more information, visit https://peacelutherangv.org or call 530-273-9631.

