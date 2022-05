Cities all over the globe are changing and evolving at a rapid speed. The closing of beloved business has unfortunately become an expected part of city-living. Atlanta’s no exception, with a never-ending list of iconic places that come and go, we thought we’d take a stroll down memory lane and share with you the spots that Atlantans can’t help but miss, with no valid replacement for their absence!

