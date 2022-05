OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people died and two people were injured in a freeway shooting and crash off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said. In a statement Thursday, the CHP said one of the men died from gunshot wounds and the other died from crash-related injuries. Two other people inside the black Nissan sedan were injured by bullets Wednesday and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO