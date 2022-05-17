ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Sauk Centre woman dies in crash near Flensburg

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago
A Sauk Centre woman was killed, May 13, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Culdrum Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stephanie Lynn Hagfors, 25, Sauk Centre, died from the injuries she sustained in a crash that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, May 13.

The State Patrol received a report of an injury accident, which occurred near the intersection of Highway 27 and Dove Road — about 1.5 miles north of Flensburg and eight miles west of Little Falls. The report states Hagfors was traveling east on Highway 27 in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder.

For undisclosed reasons, the Pathfinder crossed the center line and made contact with a 2007 Peterbilt Conventional driven by Jake Lawrence Prickett, 58, Mitchell, South Dakota. The collision caused Hagfors’ vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times before coming to a rest in the north ditch, facing south.

Prickett was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belt when the incident occurred, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Fire and Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
