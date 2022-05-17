Sauk Centre woman dies in crash near Flensburg

A Sauk Centre woman was killed, May 13, when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Culdrum Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stephanie Lynn Hagfors, 25, Sauk Centre, died from the injuries she sustained in a crash that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, May 13.

The State Patrol received a report of an injury accident, which occurred near the intersection of Highway 27 and Dove Road — about 1.5 miles north of Flensburg and eight miles west of Little Falls. The report states Hagfors was traveling east on Highway 27 in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder.

For undisclosed reasons, the Pathfinder crossed the center line and made contact with a 2007 Peterbilt Conventional driven by Jake Lawrence Prickett, 58, Mitchell, South Dakota. The collision caused Hagfors’ vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times before coming to a rest in the north ditch, facing south.

Prickett was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belt when the incident occurred, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol received assistance at the scene from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Fire and Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.