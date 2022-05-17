ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year for return of missing sign

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLxuG_0fgQBSgH00

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Chick-fil-a at Hunter’s Crossing in Alcoa is searching for its missing sign.

The store, located at 1031 Hunters Crossing, shared on Facebook Monday that their sign had disappeared and they need help finding it. They are offering free Chick-fil-a for a year to whoever helps them find the sign.

TN teenagers can now take their driver’s test at home

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

If you have any information about the sign, you are asked to call 865-919-4786 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Related
WATE

Small Town BBQ brings big flavors to Friendsville

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a Tennessee town of just 1,000 people is where you will find some really good barbecue food. Initially getting their start as a barbecue competition team, James and Abigail DeLong opened up Small Town BBQ in Friendsville back in early 2021. Their momentum has not diminished as they continue to serve not only their regulars from the surrounding areas, but people from all over the country. Some items you will find on their menu include, but is not limited to, burgers, sandwiches, ribs, pulled pork, fried and hot chicken, smoked mac and cheese, and much more.
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Alcoa, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Expert shares the best way to get fire ants off you and your pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire ants are notorious for leaving a pretty nasty sting! It happens when the colony is trying to defend the mound after a disturbance. They bite you and then sting you with their venom when attacking, which leaves that burning sensation and swelling. Karen Vail, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New job scam targets personal information using messaging app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker has gotten multiple reports of a new job scam twist that involves downloading a messaging app called Telegram. Telegram is an app that lets you encrypt your text messages, the BBB reported the scammer will offer you a job...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
WATE

Fallen Rural Metro Firefighter continues to inspire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humble, giving, compassionate, amazing. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe Richard Harms. The 33-year veteran of Rural Metro recently succumbed to pancreatic cancer, but not without leaving a lasting impression on his fellow firefighters for years to come. “He was just...
WATE

Site of Dolly Parton’s first paid show in Sevierville to be remodeled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The building that once housed the Pines Theater in Sevierville, where a young Dolly Parton first performed in front a paid audience, is being converted into an entertainment venue.  The Pines Theater was located in the heart of Sevierville. It was the town’s first movie theater, it opened in 1944 and […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Where TDOT will be working on East TN roads May 19-25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a list of all the work Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing May 19-25 on East Tennessee roadways. BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays during peak travel times. Motorists should be alert for workers present and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. Learn more about this project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finder#Food Drink#Digital#Nexstar Media Inc
insideofknoxville.com

Loyal’s Barbershop Coming to 204 West Magnolia Avenue

Nick Kitsos will soon open a barbershop at 204 West Magnolia, the first retail to enter the ground floor of the Mews II building. He’s been visiting Knoxville for about ten years because his wife has family in the area. He said he’s enjoyed watching the changes and when they decided to move here, he had one ask: He said if they were to move here and he opened a barbershop, he wanted it to be around the Old City. He said finding a small retail space wasn’t easy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Johnson City closes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely. O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. News Channel 11 received the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber: “It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Sevierville Staples sees increase in customers affected by cyberattacks

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cyberattacks have been on the rise, in fact, in the last five years, the FBI reported there have been over 2.2 million complaints about internet crimes. This increase is even being seen locally. Sevierville Staples sales manager, Todd Heim said this has been a growing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WATE

Two children hospitalized in TN during formula shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The formula shortage has caused two Mid-South children to be treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. For many parents and pediatricians, the baby formula shortage is now being called a health crisis. “Right now I can tell you there are two that we have who are here. We have kids […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Pigeon Forge Ice Cream Shop Will Give You the Coolest Buzz EVER

Have you ever had Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream? There's an ice cream shop in Pigeon Forge that is serving up some of the yummiest alcoholic frozen treats. We are gonna guarantee you have never had an experience like this before. If you love alcohol and frozen desserts you are gonna love this place. Here's their mission;
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy