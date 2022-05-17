ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred VanVleet a finalist for the NBA’s social justice award

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is up for another major NBA award. This one goes beyond the basketball court.

VanVleet is one of five finalists for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. It goes to the player who best champions social justice.

In the past year alone has taken up many causes including creating the Fred VanVleet Scholarhip Fund which provides full academic scholarships to black or indigenous students who want to pursue a college degree in Canada. VanVleet has also distributed 1,000 backpacks to historically marginalized students in the Toronto area.

The other four finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar award are Reggie Bullock of the Mavericks, Jrue Holiday of the Bucks, Jaren Jackson of the Grizzlies, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves.

