Truck driver, 65, left without job after fire destroys semi-trucks in South Sacramento

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say the 16-year-old boy who was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening has died. The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck. Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.” Wednesday evening, police announced that the died had died from his injuries. The name of the teen has not been released, but police say he was a student at Amador High School. Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and the local sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.

SUTTER CREEK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO