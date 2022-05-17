Shooting ends with Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and another person dead

A sheriff’s deputy and another person died in a shooting Monday in Kentucky, officials said.

The deputy, from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was shot at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died, state police said.

A suspect who was shot in the incident also died, Matt Hillbrecht of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told WPSD-TV in Paducah. The shooting happened at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, the station said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m., police said.