4 Blugolds sign for college athletics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Aquinas athletes are making their college athletic destinations official this week, and they’re all for different sports....

news8000.com

Bangor beats Necedah, ties Cashton for 1st in conference

Bangor Baseball picked up a 10-0 win at home over Necedah Thursday evening. The win gives the Cardinals a 12-2 conference and ties them with Cashton for first place in the Scenic Bluffs standings. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
NECEDAH, WI
news8000.com

West Salem Soccer clinches MVC

West Salem scored an early goal to beat Onalaska 1-0 on the road Thursday and clinch the MVC title. The Panthers came into the game holding a one-point lead over the Hilltoppers. The win gives West Salem a four-point lead with just one match day left. In other MVC top-of-the-standings...
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Caledonia grad Hodges expanding business with Winona State partnership

Caledonia and Winona State grad Eddie Hodges has trained professional athletes far and wide, but has recently become a central hub for strength and conditioning in the Coulee Region via his business, Three Rivers Performance. He’s overseeing training programs for teams at Aquinas, Caledonia, Rushford-Peterson, Viterbo, and now Winona State....
CALEDONIA, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
La Crosse, WI
College Sports
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
news8000.com

Holmen Golf wins MVC title

Holmen Boys Golf won the 2022 MVC championship by posting a collective score of 297 Wednesday at Viroqua Hills. Luke Taebel recorded a 69 for the top individual score. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Best friend duo leading Bangor Softball

Bangor Softball sits at 14-1 on the season with one of the top pitchers in the state in Aliyah Langrehr. For Langrehr, shutting down offenses every gameday is fun, but it’s even more fun because of who’s catching her. That would be her best friend of 10 years,...
BANGOR, WI
Person
Aquinas
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools receives donation for quadplex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Prevail Bank recently donated $5,000 to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools to help build “a destination athletic facility that will enhance to school district programming and community revenue.”. The quadplex facility will include two baseball diamonds and two softball diamonds with synthetic turf infields and outfields,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Reporter Tyler Job signs off from News 8 Now as he heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
LA CROSSE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Onalaska man to appear on Jeopardy! today

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – You might see a familiar face on Jeopardy today! Tuesday afternoon, Jason Smith of Onalaska will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show. Smith says ever since high school his friends and family would tell him he should try out to be on Jeopardy! because he knew so many random facts about a variety of subjects. He was in his high school quiz bowl and has since been a regular at bar trivia nights.
ONALASKA, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Anderson recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dustin Anderson, an elementary art teacher in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, was recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Grant Elementary School on May 13. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, along with students and school staff, presented Anderson...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
hubcitytimes.com

Fractal woodworker: Don’t try this at home

MARSHFIELD – A Marshfield business specializing in fractal burning is now warning others about the dangers of the woodworking art form that left a Marathon County couple dead. Ben and Sarah Wolf own and operate Electrocuted Wood at 1915 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, across from Marshfield Utilities. Ben is...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Team Evers’ $24,000 Ryder Cup party

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. knows how to have a good time — on the taxpayer’s dime. The public-private agency led by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees appeared to have a ball last year at the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin’s famed Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, according to documents obtained by Empower Wisconsin through an open records request. WEDC’s deputy secretary offered hard-to-get tickets to clients, partner organizations, big-time Evers donors and family members — part of a $20,000-plus sponsorship package. They racked up a $2,000 bill at the professional golf tournament’s concession stands and enjoyed a pricey dinner at a five-star “Napa-style winery & stylish New American eatery” in Kohler.
MADISON, WI

