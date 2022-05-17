Westby Softball scores late in 2-0 win over West Salem

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO