Week 1 of the Chicago Bears‘ 2022 season literally cannot get here fast enough. We have reached the point in the offseason where we, as fans, are having fervent debates over the team’s third-string quarterback. The month of May, for football fans, is the equivalent of being locked in a house with your extended family for four months and told you can only discuss religion and politics. At some point, you’re going to blow the roof off the place, and for our Bears family locked in Twitter for the past four months, that time is now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO