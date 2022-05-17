Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Padres fifth. Jurickson Profar grounds out to first base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Wil Myers singles to right field. Robinson Cano singles to center field. Wil Myers to third. Austin Nola reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Robinson Cano out at second. Wil Myers scores. Trent Grisham flies out to left center field to Kyle Schwarber.
Reds third. Tyler Naquin homers to right field. Kyle Farmer singles to left center field. Matt Reynolds strikes out on a foul tip. TJ Friedl flies out to deep right field to Oscar Mercado. Kyle Farmer to third. Brandon Drury called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error,...
Blue jays second. Alejandro Kirk doubles to deep left field. Matt Chapman hit by pitch. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. called out on strikes. Santiago Espinal singles to center field. Matt Chapman to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. George Springer triples to right field. Santiago Espinal scores. Matt Chapman scores. Alejandro Kirk scores. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging.
