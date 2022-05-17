ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Parents desperately trying to find baby formula

By Yvette Sanchez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuiS9_0fgQ8bk600

It's been affecting families all over the country for months. Parents are beginning to panic, as a nationwide baby formula shortage continues to worsen.

Pediatrician David Butler, like many across Southwest Florida, says he has heard the ask for help, "Definitely very scary, I’ve had a few frantic parents," Butler said.

Samantha Gomez, a stay-at-home mom, and businesswoman from Naples ask the question, "what do we do now, I can’t get it from amazon and when you google their website they only outsource amazon and target."

Gomez, a busy mother of a four-and-a-half-year-old, a nine-month-old, and one on the way says like many parents and grandparents across Southwest Florida, she too is struggling to find the formula.

"I’m a little scared that if he’s only two months and wants formula or wants a bottle," Gomez added she doesn't know how long she would be able to breastfeed her third child.

Now, even a Facebook page, SWFL Kids & Babies with the hashtag #SWFLFormulaShortage, shows Gomez is not alone.

Parents of the Facebook group use the hashtag to alert other families and grandparents in the area of who may have an extra formula, what stores are low, and when stores are restocked.

"Let's face it making sure your baby has all the nutrients your baby needs is very important," Victor Claar, an associate professor of economics at Florida Gulf Coat University said.

He also understands a family's sense of urgency to find food for their baby but says parents need to be aware or over-buying in a panic.

"Because infant formula doesn't have an infinite shelf life and they may discover they've spent hundreds of dollars more on formula than they needed to because they couldn't use it all."

In the meantime, Butler says for parents not to panic, "We’re all here to help, reach out," and to explore options, "I have a lot of parents that think they need one specific formula and we say try these others, even if they are other brands.

While switching formulas can be difficult, Butler says to always consult with your child's doctor and they can guide you to the best and healthiest decision for your child.

In the meantime, Gomez says she'll continue to explore any and all options, "I was looking for a formula company that was online that I could strictly get the formula, I didn’t care the price.

But, there are other ways to have just a little bit more. Butler says it's important to not overfeed your child, while it may sound obvious, he says trying different amounts and seeing how your baby reacts can help you save just a little more formula, which can add up over time.

Comments / 1

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Formulas#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Google#Swfl Kids Babies
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy