Baltimore, MD

Mosby maintains he did nothing wrong

By Jeff Abell
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — City Council President Nick Mosby insists he's done nothing to violate the city's ethics code. On Thursday, the city's ethics board accused Mosby of violating the city's ethics code by accepting...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Prof. of rhetoric weighs in on Mosby ethics violation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Board of Ethics finds City Council President Nick Mosby in violation of several ethics laws. While Mosby maintains he's done nothing wrong, he says he will comply with the boards findings. When it comes to returning money to donors, he says there is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Documents reveal correspondence between Mosby attorneys, prosecutors

Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ethics Board chairman encouraged by Nick Mosby's promise to comply with findings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The chairman of Baltimore's ethics board said he's encouraged by recent statements made by Council President Nick Mosby. On Monday night, Mosby agreed to comply with the findings of a recent ethics board investigation which found that Mosby violated the city's ethics code by failing to report gifts from a legal defense fund.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics violations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Late last week, the Baltimore City Ethics Board sent a letter to City Council President Nick Mosby. Board members say he violated the city’s ethics ordinance by indirectly soliciting donations for his legal defense fund, created to help him and his wife, City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, offset the cost of legal fees during a federal investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: Pimlico renovations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Baltimore prepares to take the national stage for the Preakness Stakes, some are questioning the $375 million for upgrades to both Pimlico and Laurel Park. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance joins the morning show to discuss.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to roll out what city calls 'smart policing'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison are expected to announce a new policing initiative Wednesday. They said the plan will focus on what they call intelligent deployment of police patrols. FOX45 has learned part of that deployment strategy will include, the "False Alarm...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue tapped to lead office for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE, MD
eenews.net

Climate lawsuits poised for new Supreme Court fight

Climate liability lawsuits from state and local governments against fossil fuel companies are creeping closer to a new Supreme Court showdown. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said yesterday that it would not rehear arguments by BP PLC and other companies that Baltimore’s climate case should be heard in federal — rather than state — court, setting the stage for industry to bring its fight once again to the nation’s highest bench. The decision came as industry attorneys last night asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a similar ruling against fossil fuel producers in a separate liability case out of California.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore To Add Over 1,600 Affordable Housing Units, Rehouse Homeless Under House America Initiative

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined officials Thursday afternoon from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce the city’s plan to address homelessness. Baltimore has set a House America goal to rehouse at least 1,000 households experiencing homelessness and add at least 1,605 new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline this year. The House America initiative is a partnership in which HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness work with local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funding to rehouse homeless people and stimulate the construction of new affordable housing. The process to meet...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'District 5 is home to the only Rec desert in the city,' says councilman

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Councilman is pushing for the city to put a recreation center in his district. Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer, who represents District 5 in Northwest Baltimore said his district is the only district in Baltimore without a recreation center. Schleifer shared a Facebook post...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

CAC of Howard appoints Broccolino as president ￼

Community Action Council of Howard County has appointed Tracy Broccolino as president of the organization. She will assume responsibilities on July 1, after Bita Dayhoff retires from the organization after 33 years. As an educator and leader for the last 29 years, Broccolino most recently served as CAC’s director of...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

