Mosby maintains he did nothing wrong

Climate liability lawsuits from state and local governments against fossil fuel companies are creeping closer to a new Supreme Court showdown. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said yesterday that it would not rehear arguments by BP PLC and other companies that Baltimore’s climate case should be heard in federal — rather than state — court, setting the stage for industry to bring its fight once again to the nation’s highest bench. The decision came as industry attorneys last night asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a similar ruling against fossil fuel producers in a separate liability case out of California.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO