LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has developed a plan to address the surge of aquatic vegetation growing in Indian Lake. ODNR says there has been an unprecedented amount of growth since 2021. While some aquatic vegetation is good, too much of it can lead to more serious problems such as low oxygen levels in the water. The process can kill fish and other aquatic animals.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO