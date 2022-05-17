Comets drop games 2 and 3 of North Division Semi-final; Game 4 Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The last weekend of the Lilac Festival will look and feel very summer-like, with heat, humidity and storms returning to the area. A Yellow Alert is up for Sunday when the greatest threat for strong to severe storms is possible. Before then, we'll start to crank up the heat. A warm front will lift through on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms will ride along that warm front, so we'll see at least the chance for some showers or a storm. This feature is worth watching, but generally speaking, these finer-scale features are difficult to forecast. If we do get a storm or two in the region, we could see a stronger storm. That being said, at this point, that main cluster of storms looks to stay south of us. Regardless, highs will begin to surge into the 80s with increased humidity.

