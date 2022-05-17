Comets drop games 2 and 3 of North Division Semi-final; Game 4 Tuesday

Facing elimination with a loss in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals against the Rochester Americans, the Comets controlled the play and came away with a 4-2 win to force a decisive Game 5 on Thursday. Comets happy with Game 4 effort, look forward to whiteout at Aud in...
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro girls lacrosse team entered their season finale against the RFA Black Knights looking to pick up a win over a TVL opponent that had bested them already once before this season but fell short, a strong RFA first half leading them to a 13-3 win over the Warriors.
Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) – We may find out Thursday morning the new name of the Carrier Dome. Syracuse University leaders have a news conference scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Dome to “discuss the future of the iconic venue, including forthcoming renovations and what fans can expect in the years to come.”
ALBANY — A debate over whether Albany High School girls’ track and field athletes can wear sports bras without jerseys during practices has resulted in suspensions, disrupted the team’s season and soured the relationship among students, parents and school officials. Last week during a stretch of hot...
I had come across a handful of media reports dating back to the fall of 2020 that suggested Syracuse basketball coaches may have held some level of interest in 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw from New Jersey. Well, I never saw an official scholarship offer made by the Orange to...
At the end of April, Syracuse football coaches threw their hat into the ring when they offered a scholarship to one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in the 2024 class. That consensus four-star prospect, Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, recently participated in the Rivals Camp Series in Coatesville, Pa., near Philadelphia.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
Someone in Buffalo is bringing back Pizza Hut and we need to thank them. They have no released the name of the franchisor, but we do know that signs are popping up letting us know where the new locations of Pizza Hut are going to be around Buffalo, New York.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The last weekend of the Lilac Festival will look and feel very summer-like, with heat, humidity and storms returning to the area. A Yellow Alert is up for Sunday when the greatest threat for strong to severe storms is possible. Before then, we'll start to crank up the heat. A warm front will lift through on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms will ride along that warm front, so we'll see at least the chance for some showers or a storm. This feature is worth watching, but generally speaking, these finer-scale features are difficult to forecast. If we do get a storm or two in the region, we could see a stronger storm. That being said, at this point, that main cluster of storms looks to stay south of us. Regardless, highs will begin to surge into the 80s with increased humidity.
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – No school budgets were defeated Tuesday in elections across the region. The cities of Utica, Rome, Oneonta, Little Falls, and Oneida all had their budgets passed. In Utica, James Paul and Tennille Knoop were elected to the Board of Education. In Rome, there were four school board seats contested. The winners in Rome were Jon Maggiolino, Cassie Knutti, Danielle Lubecki, and Kelly Carinci were elected.
UTICA — After a week of rumors circulating, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri confirmed that Brooklyn Pickle will be opening a store in downtown Utica. Brooklyn Pickle is a well known staple in the Syracuse area, known for its giant sandwiches, quick service, and being a destination for many people in the Mohawk Valley to visit before returning back to the area.
As the country continues to mourn the loss of life at a Buffalo grocery store over the weekend, local leaders in Rochester said they couldn’t believe it when police confirmed locations around the Flower City were considered a target. “My first reaction was, that’s terrible oh my God,” exclaimed...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Only two days ago we had summer weather here in Western New York, but tonight we are talking about temperatures that are going to be dropping into the 30s. It is interesting to note that the record low temperature for Wednesday morning is 30 degrees,...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
It's one of Buffalo's iconic dishes -- the beef on weck. Outside of our wings, it's the dish that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York; although Buffalo-style pizza is in the running as well. Beef on weck is one of the gold standards for restaurants in Western...
Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
The Genesee Valley Quilt Club, Inc. (GVQC), with presenting sponsor Discount Sewing Center & Jackie Lynn's Fabric, will hold its signature biennial quilt festival on May 20-22, 2022, at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House in Rochester, NY. Show hours are Fri. 9 AM-5 PM, Sat. 9 AM-5 PM and Sun. 10 AM–4 PM. Tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
Brittanee Drexel's ashes are coming home to Rochester on Wednesday, according to a report on Good Morning America. Drexel's mother, Dawn Drexel, appeared on the show Wednesday morning to talk about the major breakthrough in the case. "I've been waiting for this day for 13 years, ever since the day...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop. The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance. The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for […]
A Frost ADVISORY is in effect for areas east of Lake Ontario between 2:00 AM Wednesday and 8:00 AM Wednesday. This includes Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and northern Oneida counties. A frost advisory means that cold temperatures will reach the dew (frost) point and cause frost across parts or all of...
