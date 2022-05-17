ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comets drop games 2 and 3 of North Division Semi-final; Game 4 Tuesday

By Brennan Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Comets dropped both games against the Rochester American this weekend by the same score, 4-3 in overtime, and now find themselves...

Whitesboro girl’s lacrosse fall in regular season finale

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro girls lacrosse team entered their season finale against the RFA Black Knights looking to pick up a win over a TVL opponent that had bested them already once before this season but fell short, a strong RFA first half leading them to a 13-3 win over the Warriors.
WHITESBORO, NY
Dome announcement Thursday morning

Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) – We may find out Thursday morning the new name of the Carrier Dome. Syracuse University leaders have a news conference scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the Dome to “discuss the future of the iconic venue, including forthcoming renovations and what fans can expect in the years to come.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Football: Analyst lauds 4-star QB recruit for his power, accuracy

At the end of April, Syracuse football coaches threw their hat into the ring when they offered a scholarship to one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in the 2024 class. That consensus four-star prospect, Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, recently participated in the Rivals Camp Series in Coatesville, Pa., near Philadelphia.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
ROCHESTER, NY
Yellow Alert: Strong storms possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The last weekend of the Lilac Festival will look and feel very summer-like, with heat, humidity and storms returning to the area. A Yellow Alert is up for Sunday when the greatest threat for strong to severe storms is possible. Before then, we'll start to crank up the heat. A warm front will lift through on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms will ride along that warm front, so we'll see at least the chance for some showers or a storm. This feature is worth watching, but generally speaking, these finer-scale features are difficult to forecast. If we do get a storm or two in the region, we could see a stronger storm. That being said, at this point, that main cluster of storms looks to stay south of us. Regardless, highs will begin to surge into the 80s with increased humidity.
ROCHESTER, NY
School budgets pass in Central New York

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – No school budgets were defeated Tuesday in elections across the region. The cities of Utica, Rome, Oneonta, Little Falls, and Oneida all had their budgets passed. In Utica, James Paul and Tennille Knoop were elected to the Board of Education. In Rome, there were four school board seats contested. The winners in Rome were Jon Maggiolino, Cassie Knutti, Danielle Lubecki, and Kelly Carinci were elected.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse staple Brooklyn Pickle coming to Utica in 2023

UTICA — After a week of rumors circulating, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri confirmed that Brooklyn Pickle will be opening a store in downtown Utica. Brooklyn Pickle is a well known staple in the Syracuse area, known for its giant sandwiches, quick service, and being a destination for many people in the Mohawk Valley to visit before returning back to the area.
UTICA, NY
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Ingredients for a cold night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Only two days ago we had summer weather here in Western New York, but tonight we are talking about temperatures that are going to be dropping into the 30s. It is interesting to note that the record low temperature for Wednesday morning is 30 degrees,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
5 Underrated Beef on Weck Spots In Buffalo

It's one of Buffalo's iconic dishes -- the beef on weck. Outside of our wings, it's the dish that is most associated with Buffalo and Western New York; although Buffalo-style pizza is in the running as well. Beef on weck is one of the gold standards for restaurants in Western...
BUFFALO, NY
‘Wheel of Fortune’ is heading to Upstate New York for first live tour

Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Largest Quilt Show in New York State Returns to Rochester May 20-22

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club, Inc. (GVQC), with presenting sponsor Discount Sewing Center & Jackie Lynn's Fabric, will hold its signature biennial quilt festival on May 20-22, 2022, at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House in Rochester, NY. Show hours are Fri. 9 AM-5 PM, Sat. 9 AM-5 PM and Sun. 10 AM–4 PM. Tickets are required and can be purchased online here.
ROCHESTER, NY
Report: Brittanee Drexel's ashes returning to Rochester area Wednesday

Brittanee Drexel's ashes are coming home to Rochester on Wednesday, according to a report on Good Morning America. Drexel's mother, Dawn Drexel, appeared on the show Wednesday morning to talk about the major breakthrough in the case. "I've been waiting for this day for 13 years, ever since the day...
ROCHESTER, NY
East Cutting Edge barbershop recognized by New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop. The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance. The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for […]
