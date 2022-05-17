ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Chicago wheat near record highs on supply concerns

May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday neared a record peak set in March after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a worsening condition of the winter crop, deepening worries over supply in an already-tight market. The significance of U.S. crops has risen after the Russian invasion...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures retreat, soybeans extend gains

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday on profit-taking after two sessions of gains, but soybeans edged higher to hit a more than two-week high, while corn was on track for a second session of decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine sea access vital for grain despite land efforts -minister

GENEVA, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine is making progress in developing grain exports over land to the EU but will need to regain sea access blocked by Russia's invasion to avert a worsening crisis for food importing countries, its deputy economy minister said on Tuesday. Administrative and logistical delays were...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

‘Stay tuned,’ says Vilsack as dairy demands retaliatory tariffs

The United States was “greatly disappointed” by Canada’s refusal to allow larger imports of U.S. dairy products despite a USMCA trade ruling, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. Vilsack expressed solidarity with U.S. dairy groups that called for retaliatory tariffs on Canadian goods, telling reporters, “Stay tuned.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures retreat as high prices fan demand worries

* Wheat falls after 2-day rise; soybeans, corn also pull back. * U.N. chief set to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports (Updates prices, adds comment) May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures fell on Wednesday following a report about the United Nation's efforts to restore Ukraine grain shipments that have been hampered by the war, and as worries about high prices curbing demand weighed on sentiment.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy closes higher for sixth session on stronger corn plantings

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by stronger U.S. corn planting progress and weather forecasts predicted storm systems to hit the Upper Plains by the end of the week, grain analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 21-1/2 cents at $16.78 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 0.50 cent at 83.49 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures fell $1.80 to end at $411.80 per ton. * The U.S. Agriculture Department late Monday reported in its weekly crop progress report that corn farmers had planted 49% of their corn crop - at the high end of analyst expectations - which assuaged recent market concerns of increased soybean acres. * Soybean planting progress also remained sluggish in key parts of the U.S. Midwest, including North Dakota and Minnesota, according to USDA. * China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local frozen pork for its state reserves on May 20, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management center. * Hundreds of Indonesian small-holder farmers are staging protests across the world's fourth most populous country, demanding the government end a palm oil export ban that has slashed their income. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

BRF suspends mask use at Brazil chicken plant as COVID cases fall - memo

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA will suspend the mandatory use of face masks at one of its processing plants from Sunday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, due to a drop in local cases of COVID-19. BRF did not immediately respond to questions about the measure, which applies to workers at its Carambei chicken plant in Parana state.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

MORNING BID-Apocalypse now?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns. Federal...
BUSINESS

