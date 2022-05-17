ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Police investigating incidents that left 2 people with gunshot wounds

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are looking into the incidents that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Castle Court just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the hand while in the 1100 block of Excalibur Street.

Around 9:10 p.m., a male victim arrived at a local hospital. Police believe his injuries may have been caused by gunfire. Investigators are at the hospital to try to figure out if this incident happened in Chesapeake.

At this time, police don't know if the two victims were hurt in the same shooting.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

