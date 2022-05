PERRY TOWNSHIP — There was a ribbon-cutting at 1495 Bellefontaine Avenue on Tuesday morning. A new Subway on the east side of Lima is set to open. Paige Collins cut the ribbon and shared her vision for the new eatery. “The (Subway) located on Harding Highway will be closing. There is better parking, a bigger restaurant, more seating, a drive-through, and easier in and out here. It is our fresh fit location so it’s completely different than all the Subways. The drive-through is definitely going to add a new piece that the east side has been wanting for a while.”

