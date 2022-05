SCIOTO — More than 110 individuals who attended a Girl Scout camp in Lucasville have fallen ill with what is believed to be the Norovirus, according to health officials. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Health Department sent out a health alert warning participants who attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville to seek medical attention if they were not feeling well. According to the release from the health department, members who attended the camp and suffering from vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, or chills should seek medical attention.

