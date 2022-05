LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County commissioners consider banning solicitation and panhandling on county property in their upcoming meeting. The ordinance would ban solicitation and loitering at all county buildings. The rule also includes banning smoking, burning candles and posting any signage on county buildings as well. The ordinance stems from people complaining to county commissioners that solicitors outside of these buildings are keeping them from wanting to conduct business with the county.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO