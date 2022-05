Saturday is free fishing and park entry day in Nebraska for 2022. Enjoy a day of fishing and check out some of the state park facilities we have in the region. Free fishing and park entry day is an annual event designed to allow anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. All fishing regulations must be observed and any costs associated with overnight camping, lodging or any other user fees will still apply at state park areas.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO