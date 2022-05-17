ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois will see 12% lower electric bills

Fox 32 Chicago
Cover picture for the articleElectricity consumers in the Chicago area...

So annoyed
2d ago

This is just like the gas cards and transit cards only Chicago residents get them like our gas prices are not Hitting the pockets of the whole rest of the state. Pritzker,Lightfoot and Foxx all need to go they destroyed this state.

pamela dunbar
2d ago

what about the rest of the states...oh ya ours goes up to compensate for Chicagos being lowered

Mamasaurus
2d ago

o really?! I just got a message from Ameren that my budget billing was going up

wmay.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we’ve seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois’ record high gas prices could go higher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Motor fuel prices in Illinois have reached new record highs. With average gas prices currently over $1.70 more than last year, one expert says the price could continue to fluctuate. Illinois gas prices have steadily climbed month by month, with last month seeing a 60-cent increase in...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

All of Illinois facing rolling blackouts, except Chicago area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you had your air conditioner going during last week’s record-breaking heat you weren’t alone. But it’s the power it took to cool off everyone’s home that has officials sounding the alarm before we hit summer. During Tuesday's city council meeting,...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/19/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990. According to a newly released analysis by Wirepoints, tax bills have grown 268% in ten years since 1990, while average home values have went up 114% during the same period. The average household now owes nearly $4,400 in residential taxes each year, up from $1,200 in 1990. Many lawmakers, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, promised to address the property tax issue during the 2018 election, but nothing has happened yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
stlouiscnr.com

MO Holding with Planned Gas Tax Increase, IL Approves 6-Month Freeze

With gasoline prices still hovering around $4.15 in St. Louis and $4.60 in the Metro East, Missouri legislators are keeping the planned motor fuel tax increase in place while Illinois policymakers have frozen their state’s gas tax increase until the new year. Public transportation agencies and contractors working in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Fuel Association sues over gas sticker requirement

The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association has filed a lawsuit against the state over a gas tax sticker requirement, according to Josh Sharp. The Illinois Department of Revenue and Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The complaint reads in part: “This specific amendment...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Data: Illinois population at all-time high after Census undercount

ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Census Bureau data showed the state's population was undercounted and has grown to its largest ever number. The state was undercounted by nearly 2 percent, the bureau announced. This means the population jumped by nearly 250,000 people and is now above 13 million people for the first time, per the office of Gov. JB Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois EPA finalizing plan for EV rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois is moving closer to finalizing the rules for an electric vehicle rebate program starting this summer. It is part of the goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That goal was a key pillar of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $850 checks to be sent in June

Thousands of Americans are set to receive a stimulus payment from their state worth a total of $850 in June. These checks will be sent directly to Maine residents to help offset the burdens caused by inflation. Inflation rates are still over 8%, but they did drop a little from...
MAINE STATE
Herald & Review

'Jelani Day bill' among nearly 200 new Illinois laws

SPRINGFIELD — It's bill signing season. State lawmakers passed more than 400 bills this legislative session that will need Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature to become law. The governor has 60 days to take action on legislation once it hits his desk. And Pritzker has been busy, thus far signing...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Illinois Becomes First State in The Midwest to Make Ghost Guns Illegal

Legislation pushed by survivors and advocates, including the Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC), was signed into law today by Governor JB Pritzker, making ghost guns illegal in Illinois — the first state in the Midwest to take such action. “The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker announces response to baby formula shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois is working to help families get through a national baby formula shortage with a series of steps. The state is encouraging retailers to set aside formula for low-income Illinois families who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to help families with formula questions through the IDHS Help Line, which can be reached by dialing 1-800-843-6154.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
