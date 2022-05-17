ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

2 people dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County, Fla.

By Stephen Moody
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -Two people are dead after a shooting this afternoon in Escambia county, Florida. The Sheriff’s office are calling this a murder-suicide. A man allegedly shot a woman before shooting and killing...

www.fox10tv.com

