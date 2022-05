On Sunday, CMT aired their live celebration of Naomi Judd’s life and career. They enlisted some of the biggest names in entertainment to organize a sendoff worthy of a legend like Naomi. Those who were able to catch the live broadcast saw performances from Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jamey Johnson, and plenty more. Additionally, they heard heartfelt talks from Ashley and Wynonna Judd, Larry Strickland, and Martina McBride. With all of those greats honoring a fallen legend on the stage of the Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the memorial was a hit. If you didn’t get to catch Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration live, you might be in luck because CMT is airing two encore presentations.

