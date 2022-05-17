ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Blue Lions beat Tigers in Sectional, 7-5

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Blue Lions opened play in the Division II Sectional tournament Monday, May 16 with a third meeting of the season against Frontier Athletic Conference opponent the McClain Tigers. It seems never to be particularly easy to beat a team three times in a season, but that was...

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Sectional champs!

The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team hosted the Panthers from New Lexington High School in a Division II Sectional championship game Wednesday, May 18. In a light, steady rain that might have stopped for a moment or two at times, the teams challenged each other with the winner getting a trip to Athens and a spot in the District tournament.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Record-Herald

District track meet underway at WHS

The first day of the Division II District track and field meet was held under sunny skies and breezy conditions Tuesday, May 17 at Washington High School. Seven events were contested as finals Tuesday: both 4 x 800-meter relays, the boys discus, pole vault and long jump and the girls high jump and shot put.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lions’ DeWees to play in tennis District

PORTSMOUTH — The Division II Sectional tennis tournament was held May 9 and 10 in Portsmouth. Washington High School’s Garrett DeWees placed eighth to qualify to the District tournament, which is set for Saturday in Athens. Also for Washington, Blake Bagheri and Drew Ferguson played singles and Aiden...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Greenfield, OH
State
Washington State
Greenfield, OH
Sports
Eleven Warriors

George Washington III Excited to Form Duo With Fellow 2023 Commit Austin Parks, Says “I'm Trying” to Recruit Devin Royal to Ohio State

The first commit in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is accruing no shortage of experience playing alongside Buckeye State natives and potential future teammates this spring and summer. George Washington III, a Texas native who played his junior year of high school basketball at Kentucky’s Christian Academy of Louisville,...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star Safety Peyton Woodyard Locks in Visit for Notre Dame Game, Darron Reed Puts Buckeyes in Top 6, Antione Jackson Picks Up Ohio State Offer

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff ensures Ohio State’s season opener with Notre Dame will be a big recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes. We’ll have a bit more info in a Thursday morning article on why Week 1 could be the biggest recruiting weekend of the entire season, but a top-priority recruit in the 2024 class has already confirmed months in advance he’ll be in Columbus on Sept. 3: Five-star safety Peyton Woodyard.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Tigers#The Washington Blue Lions#Division Ii Sectional#The Blue Lions#New Lexington Panthers#Miami Trace
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Graduation season has arrived

Graduation time has arrived in Fayette County and the local students of the Class of 2022 will be in the spotlight. This Friday, there are graduations at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) and Fayette Christian School (FCS) beginning at 7 p.m. The MTHS commencement is planned to be held outside...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world react to ESPN College GameDay announcement

It won’t be long before college football kicks off its 2022 season. Tuesday, ESPN announced that they will kick off their College GameDay coverage in Columbus when Notre Dame comes calling to Ohio State. ABC will televise the game but ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance. The game...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tony Alford Believes Ohio State Running Back Room is “As Strong As Anybody’s in the Country” Despite Relative Lack of Attention

Running back isn’t the first position that gets brought up when most people talk about Ohio State. With multiple first-round NFL draft picks at wide receiver, the recent string of Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback and the reputation and recruiting success at defensive end under Larry Johnson, Tony Alford’s room can be overlooked sometimes.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Ohio’s Hospice holds Nursing Honor Guard tribute

DAYTON, Ohio — As part of National Nurses Week, the Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard held a tribute on May 12 at the bell tower at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton to recognize nurses who have dedicated their careers to caring for patients. National Nurses Week begins each...
DAYTON, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Record-Herald

Orion Coffee and Tea closes WCH location

After facing several hurdles to open a full location in Washington Court House, the owners of Orion Coffee and Tea have decided to close up shop locally — leaving regular customers asking questions as to where they went. Eric and Sharayah Irwin, a couple from Xenia, are the owners...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy