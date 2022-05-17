ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Oklahoma Army National Guard Aviation Regiment honored for efforts during Hurricane Ida

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Tex. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Army National Guard Aviation Regiment recently received the 2022 Captain William J. Kossler U.S. Coast Guard Award for its humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Ida.

Officials say when the Category 4 storm swept through Louisiana in September 2021, a six-person Oklahoma crew took a Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopter to Esler Regional Airport in southeast Louisiana to help local and federal agencies conduct numerous sling-load missions.

Study: Thousands of Oklahomans could have been saved if more residents got COVID-19 vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dWac_0fgQ284I00
Courtesy: Boeing Communications

During their time in the affected area, the team helped move large water pumps, a generator, a fuel tank and other essential supplies over unpassable terrain due to damaged bridges and flooding.

The crew moved approximately 102,000 pounds of critical equipment and supported the transportation of 59 passengers after the hurricane, according to authorities.

‘It would just be ruined,’ East Norman woman fearful of turnpike’s potential impact

On May 13, 1st Lt. Martin Howell, Chief Warrant Officer 3rd Class Zechariah Smith, and Sgt. Nathan Lowber proudly accepted the award at the Vertical Flight Society Annual Forum in Fort Worth, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2r3h_0fgQ284I00
Courtesy: Boeing Communications

Sponsored by the Vertical Flight Society, the Captain William J. Kossler U.S. Coast Guard Award recognizes “the greatest achievement in the practical application or operation of a vertical flight aircraft, the value of which has been demonstrated by actual service during the preceding year.”

Established in 1951, the award honors the memory of a U.S. Coast Guard airman, aeronautical engineer and early advocate of helicopters in search and rescue operations.

Nominated by Boeing, this is the fifth consecutive year that a Chinook operator has taken home the award.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma veterans fly to D.C. for freedom tour

TULSA, Okla. — A freedom tour is taking dozens of veterans to Washington, D.C. for a three-day trip. Around 65 veterans and staff will fly out of Tulsa International Airport Wednesday morning for the Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour. The nonprofit organization arranges trips for veterans to visit memorials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Weekend Is Fast Approaching

If you're one of those normies that always says things like "There's nothing to do in Lawton..." hold onto your butts because Oklahoma's statewide free fishing weekend is coming up quick!. Here's the thing, fishing is glorious. It's time outdoors. We're privileged with some of the prettiest lakes in the...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
KFOR

2020 Census likely miscounted these 14 states

Some U.S. states had significant undercounts of their populations which could short-change them of federal funding in the current decade, according to figures from a survey the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army National Guard#Hurricane Ida#Hurricanes#Us Army#U S Coast Guard Award#Oklahomans#Sgt
KOCO

Oklahoma senator demands action on rising gas prices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Lankford demanded action on the rising gas prices. For the first time ever, every state in the country is paying more than $4 a gallon. Oklahoma was one of the last three states to cross the $4 mark. Experts told KOCO 5 Oklahomans need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Army
okcfox.com

Oklahoma senior class scammed out of trip to Universal Studios

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A senior class trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., ended in disappointment for students at Oklahoma Union High School. "As many of you know the OKU Class of 2022 has worked very hard to raise money for our senior class trip to Orlando, FL to go to Universal Studios. Upon arrival to the Springfield-Branson National Airport we found out we had recently been scammed by hackers pretending to be Allegiant Airlines,” one Facebook post said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy