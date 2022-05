A disaster was declared in a Texas county Wednesday because a wildfire that ignited earlier this week swelled to 5,000 acres and led to evacuations. The Mesquite Heat Fire took a turn for the worse, according to a Wednesday statement from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was 30 percent contained earlier in the week, however, as weather conditions worsened, the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and containment dwindled to only 5 percent.

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO