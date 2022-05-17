Sydney = Vapes. Melbourne = Ciggies.

LONDON – In late October 2019, 29-year-old Juan Gonzalez travelled to an unassuming estate agent in east London to fulfil that basic human need: finding a home. Gonzalez had moved from Spain’s northwest region of Galicia to the UK with hopes to improve his English and find work. Bricklane Homes, the organisation advertising a room on the website Spareroom, had already rented out his first choice. But, the estate agent told Gonzalez, there was another room available in Oval, south London, exactly where he was looking. He wouldn’t be able to view it right now, the agent said, because Bricklane Homes was understaffed. In London, where there is a huge dearth of affordable places to rent, Gonzalez knew a good room would go soon. With his previous tenancy coming to an end in two weeks, he transferred over a deposit, a month’s rent of £693, and signed a contract under the title “Guest.”

