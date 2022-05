Lewes, Delaware, triggers a rumination on two kinds of boating: retracing tracks to a familiar harbor, or throwing lines for a new adventure. We have a running debate when cruising aboard Liberdade: Would we rather stop at a familiar and comfortable harbor, or venture into a new destination? Stopping at a favorite is easy—we know the marina, the dockhands welcome us back, and we get to visit the local restaurants we know and enjoy. The alternative is, of course, the anticipation and excitement of exploring a new location. We find that striking a healthy balance between the two is key to a fulfilling life at sea.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO