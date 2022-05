Two Springfield firefighters are out of the hospital after being injured while battling a major blaze at a condominium complex Tuesday. One of the firefighters was hurt when a ceiling caved in during the fire that heavily damaged three townhouses in the Country Place complex, while another was caught in a “flashover,” a sudden combustion of materials in a room because of the extreme heat produced by the fire. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the amount of equipment and personnel needed for the condo fire was one of the largest in years for the Springfield Fire Department.

