‘Yellowstone’: Ryan Bingham Remembers First-Ever Scene With Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly

Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network's neo-Western starring Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher, the TV Western is back. Yeehaw! The new influx of heroes in cowboy hats means the genre has branched out into hybrids of genres and various characters; Yellowstone is a family drama about ranchers, its spin-off 1883 is a period piece about settlers, AMC+'s That Dirty Black Bag is a pulpy action piece about bounty hunters, and so on. One of the newest shows joining the stampede is Joe Pickett, a traditional drama about a game warden set in present-day Wyoming that's based on the novels by C.J. Box, and if you're a fan of the drama of Yellowstone or the murder mysteries of Longmire, you're going to want to check it out.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO