ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Yellowstone’: Ryan Bingham Remembers First-Ever Scene With Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham, thinking about his first scene isn’t hard. After all, the dynamic Kelly Reilly was part of it. Beth Dutton is a world away from what Reilly herself is like. This is going to be a big year for Reilly and the show in general. A lot...

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Stars Hilariously Debate Whether Beth Or Rip Would Be The Better Parent

While this likely isn’t a universal truth, I feel safe in assuming that the Yellowstone coupling most beloved by fans has to be Cole Hauser’s Rip and Kelly Reilly’s Beth, and the case for that assumption is made every time they share a scene together. It may not be a relationship everyone would specifically want to be in, given the volatile behavior both characters are capable of, but it’s a delight to watch. Season 4 threw a wrench in the works by introducing Finn Little’s orphaned Carter as a potential dependent for Rip and Beth to care for in a quasi-parental style. Which naturally sparks the question: which character would be the better parent?
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5

Baby on the way… As always with any Taylor Sheridan project, he likes to keep story secrets safe with him. Most of the time, the cast doesn’t even know what’s going on, and that’s the way the Yellowstone creator likes it. However now that production is beginning on Season 5, and the actors are reviewing their scripts, the questions are heating up. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kelsey was hesitant to divulge many details, especially what her co-star […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, AKA Monica Dutton, Says She’ll Be Rocking “A Cute Baby Bump” In Season 5 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Will Ryan
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Ryan Bingham
Taste of Country

Is Kristen Bell Joining the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’?

The photo that Kristen Bell shared of herself with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes was interesting, but it was the show's comment that has fans wondering if The Good Place star has signed on to join the Duttons. Grimes plays Kacey Dutton on the Paramount Network Western, which set for Season 5 this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Son Are the Spitting Image of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has a mini-me! The actor threw fans for a loop earlier in April when he took to social media to celebrate his oldest son Ryland's academic achievements, with many followers unable to miss the uncanny resemblance between the father-son duo. Hauser shares Ryland, 17, with wife Cynthia Daniel, the couple also parents to son Colt, 13, and daughter Steely, 8.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone and Longmire Fans Will Love This New Western TV Series

Thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network's neo-Western starring Kevin Costner as a Montana rancher, the TV Western is back. Yeehaw! The new influx of heroes in cowboy hats means the genre has branched out into hybrids of genres and various characters; Yellowstone is a family drama about ranchers, its spin-off 1883 is a period piece about settlers, AMC+'s That Dirty Black Bag is a pulpy action piece about bounty hunters, and so on. One of the newest shows joining the stampede is Joe Pickett, a traditional drama about a game warden set in present-day Wyoming that's based on the novels by C.J. Box, and if you're a fan of the drama of Yellowstone or the murder mysteries of Longmire, you're going to want to check it out.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star#Us Weekly#English#British
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Why Monica Is ‘Not Safe’ in Season 5

On “Yellowstone”–which recently sent in its bids for the 2022 Emmys–no one is safe, and, according to star Kelsey Asbille, Monica is particularly in danger in season 5. At the end of season 4, you’ll remember, Kayce told Monica that he saw “the end of us,” and we’ve been wracking our brains for what this could mean for the Duttons. Apparently, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille already know what it means, as they went to Taylor Sheridan and just asked. But, don’t expect them to spill the beans anytime soon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Explains Funny Theory About Two Characters Having ‘Secret Affair’

“Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille has jokes on jokes, apparently, and they have to do with two unlikely characters. When it comes to “Yellowstone” characters, though, we pretty much know how they feel about each other; Beth, at least, never hesitates to make it known what she thinks about someone else. And the other characters are pretty free with their opinions as well. But, there’s one pair of characters we never see interact, and that has us wondering what they think of each other.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

458K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy