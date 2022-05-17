ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci's Resort 2023 Show Was All About Constellations

Cover picture for the articleAlessandro Michele invited guests to Puglia, Italy to present his Resort 2023 collection for Gucci. Titled “Cosmogonie,” the runway took inspiration from constellations, showcasing garments with details referencing the stars and magical myths. Set at a 13th-century castle, the show was an ode to German philosopher Walter...

Hypebae

Calvin Klein Celebrates Pride in "This Is Love" Campaign

With Pride Month just around the corner, Calvin Klein has debuted its latest campaign “This Is Love” celebrating families in the LGBTQ+ community. The visuals, shot by John Edmonds, feature a diverse cast of leaders in the community, who model CK’s latest Pride collection. Actor Sasha Lane and Sergio Lane, filmmaker John Waters and actor Mink Stole, members of The Trevor Project, musician Snail Mail and more are styled in the apparel range, which is highlighted with the “This Is Love” slogan throughout. In addition to apparel, the collection features underwear and activewear in colors inspired by the Progress Pride Flag — Black for Beauty; Brown for Power; Pink for Sex; Orange for Healing; Yellow for Sunlight; Tan for Harmony; White for Nonbinary; Turquoise for Magic; and Blue for Serenity. These hues are woven together in the Reimagined Heritage Underwear range to symbolize the intersectionality of sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Daily Paper's SS22 Resort Collection Fuses Crochet With African Identity

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the founder’s heritage. Titled ‘Resort’, the SS22 collection fuses a range of color palettes from the Ghanaian, Moroccan and Somali flags with crochet dresses, swimwear sets and bike shorts in mens and women’s silhouettes. Ranging from soft beiges and blues to vivid reds and yellows, the lookbook features a mix of minimal and statement styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

PRISCAVera's FW22 Lookbook Captures the Essence of NYC

PRISCAVera has unveiled a playful lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, highlighting its love for New York City. The images are inspired by founder Prisca Vera Franchetti’s “Things To Do in NYC” bucket list she once created for her friends and family. Models are seen doing the most classic NYC things, including taking the Staten Island Ferry, jogging in Central Park, grabbing a pretzel from a hot dog cart, dressing up as the Statue of Liberty and more. The visuals are a juxtaposition of the different scenes that could happen in the Big Apple, from kissing an exotic pet to simply walking down the street with hands full of shopping bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

The North Face's New "NSE" Collection Celebrates Movement and Motion

The North Face released the latest installment of its “NSE” collection, celebrating our body’s ability to move and the power of creative expression. Inspired by the brand’s outdoor heritage, the collection is titled “NSE” after “Never Stop Exploring.” Made up of engineered knits and technical fabrics, the new launch aims to support wearers through all aspects of their day. Fusing lifestyle garments with specifically-designed sportswear, the collection prioritizes stretch, support and comfort, embracing the natural movements of the body.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here’s an Official Look at Disney x Givenchy's Apparel Collaboration

After teasing the release earlier this week, Givenchy has dropped its surprise apparel collaboration with Disney. “Disney has always held a special place in my heart, as it has for so many across generations, countries and cultures,” creative director Matthew Williams spoke of the partnership. “As a boy from California and a father in Paris, Disney has always been a source of meaningful moments throughout my life. It’s a true honor to bring out two iconic brands together for this project.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Silent Opus Launches Fully Customizable Jewelry

VRAI founder Vanessa Stofenmacher has launched Silent Opus, the latest jewelry brand to modernize a typically exclusionary process. On a mission to make customizable jewelry accessible for all, the new go-to spot for accessories offers over 50,000 bespoke options, alongside a one-of-a-kind interactive experience. The innovative brand allows customers to build a unique and individualized digital page, accompanied by heartfelt stories and content to highlight their Silent Opus design and transforming it into an NFT-like keepsake, making a gift all the more personal.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Eli Russell Linnetz Is Guest Designing Dior Men's Upcoming Spring Capsule

Eli Russell Linnetz, the founder of the buzzy label ERL, will be joining Dior Men to guest design the house’s spring collection in collaboration with Kim Jones. The Spring 2022 capsule line is set to be revealed in a presentation in Venice Beach this coming Thursday. According to WWD, the range features “a flamboyant mix of skatewear, tailoring and maximalist references from the ’90s,” with specific items including a micro version of the Saddle bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Supreme Features Famed Photographer Roy DeCarava in Spring 2022 Capsule

Following a recently revealed Stone Island collection, Supreme reveals its next partnership for Spring 2022. The streetwear brand has collaborated with the archives of famed artist and photographer Roy DeCarava for a selection of tees and hoodies. Roy’s most famed work captures New York City during the Harlem Renaissance with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

12 Affordable Designer Bags to Shop in 2022

Much like shoes, handbags are an easy way to change up an outfit, whether you’re going for a casual or elevated look. For those on the hunt for affordable purses, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorites this season priced under $600 USD. Our picks include...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Artist Cj Hendry Presents Her First-Ever Solo Exhibition in London

Australian artist Cj Hendry opened her ninth solo exhibition, ‘Epilogue’, with an immersive installation in East London‘s New Testament Church. Open until May 22, the exhibition seeks to introduce Hendry’s new monochromatic work to her audience while still showcasing the artist’s signature, photorealistic style. Comprised of 20 unique works, the series explores themes of reflection and reevaluation, with color palettes of black and white. Acting as a commentary on the transient nature of beauty, time and mortality, ‘Epilogue’ features a sensory experience that sees 10 tons of recyclable confetti continuously falling from the ceiling throughout the exhibition’s 10-day period.
VISUAL ART
Hypebae

Karlie Kloss on Fusing Technology With Fashion for Her Third adidas Collaboration

Karlie Kloss has joined forces with adidas for the third time, releasing a new collection of activewear. Arriving in two installments, the range — comprised of 17 apparel pieces, three footwear styles and two accessories — fuses technology with sports and fashion, encouraging women and girls to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. The garments come with QR codes that wearers can scan to learn more about each piece.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases the Plot for Season 2

Season 1 of Squid Game was a lot to handle, and for the second season, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk plans to take it up a notch. “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” he recently told Vanity Fair. Hwang also imposed an important question for viewers to keep in mind. “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’” he said when asked about the upcoming season’s thematic preoccupations.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Lizzo Tease a Possible Collab

It’s quite possible that Selena Gomez and Lizzo could be joining forces soon. After Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” the Detroit native recreated the clip to include herself in it. “Collab?” Lizzo captioned the new video, tagging Gomez. The Disney alum responded in the comments, “YES YES YES.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

Stussy Unveils Warm Weather Staples in Summer 2022 Lookbook

Shortly after dropping its Nike Air Force 1 Mid capsule, Stussy has now unveiled its Summer 2022 lookbook filled with warm weather staples. The collection, shot by the beach, finds a balance between patterns, colors and graphics on must-have garments ranging from knitwear to windbreakers. Relaxed silhouettes dominate the range, with Stussy’s graffiti logo appearing on sweatshirts, sweater vests and more. Standouts include baggy cargo pants and jeans, as well as mesh tops perfect for summer days.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Jordan Brand's Big Holiday Release Has Been Confirmed

Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included an Air Jordan 11 in its holiday offering. Following up last year’s “Cool Grey” release, Jumpman has confirmed a retro of the AJ 11 “Cherry” first seen in 2001 and last seen in 2016 as a low-top. The shoe...
BEAUTY & FASHION

