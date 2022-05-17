Gucci's Resort 2023 Show Was All About Constellations

With Pride Month just around the corner, Calvin Klein has debuted its latest campaign “This Is Love” celebrating families in the LGBTQ+ community. The visuals, shot by John Edmonds, feature a diverse cast of leaders in the community, who model CK’s latest Pride collection. Actor Sasha Lane and Sergio Lane, filmmaker John Waters and actor Mink Stole, members of The Trevor Project, musician Snail Mail and more are styled in the apparel range, which is highlighted with the “This Is Love” slogan throughout. In addition to apparel, the collection features underwear and activewear in colors inspired by the Progress Pride Flag — Black for Beauty; Brown for Power; Pink for Sex; Orange for Healing; Yellow for Sunlight; Tan for Harmony; White for Nonbinary; Turquoise for Magic; and Blue for Serenity. These hues are woven together in the Reimagined Heritage Underwear range to symbolize the intersectionality of sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO