“So all of this money will go directly to benefit the children” Children’s Place hosts its 27th annual ‘Celebrity Waiters Night’

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Celebrity Waiter Night returned for its 27th year. 13 restaurants took part all to benefit hosted by the Children’s Place Inc.

“It’s a fun event, the hard work actually goes on at Children’s Place in helping the children. But, this is an event where people getting together– especially after COVID– you haven’t seen a lot of these people and you can just enjoy it while raising money for a good cause,” Maxwell Law Firm Attorney and 2022 Board President of Children’s Place Jeanne Norris said.

Executive Director of Children’s Place Peggy Ford says Celebrity Waiter Night is a staple for the organization.

“It’s become a major component of what allows us to say once a child becomes ours, they’re ours.”

Children’s Place is focused on helping children and their families who have experienced trauma.

And, on this Celebrity Waiter night, every tip matters. It’s money helps keep the agency going strong.

“The funds raised tonight go directly to that. So, they go through scholarships through the children, as well as our programming. With it being therapeutic childcare, there’s speech therapists, counselors, things of that nature. So all of this money will go directly to benefit the children,” Norris said.

