Aiken County, SC

“So all of this money will go directly to benefit the children” Children’s Place hosts its 27th annual ‘Celebrity Waiters Night’

By Bria Smith
 3 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Celebrity Waiter Night returned for its 27th year. 13 restaurants took part all to benefit hosted by the Children’s Place Inc.

“It’s a fun event, the hard work actually goes on at Children’s Place in helping the children. But, this is an event where people getting together– especially after COVID– you haven’t seen a lot of these people and you can just enjoy it while raising money for a good cause,” Maxwell Law Firm Attorney and 2022 Board President of Children’s Place Jeanne Norris said.

Executive Director of Children’s Place Peggy Ford says Celebrity Waiter Night is a staple for the organization.

“It’s become a major component of what allows us to say once a child becomes ours, they’re ours.”

Children’s Place is focused on helping children and their families who have experienced trauma.

And, on this Celebrity Waiter night, every tip matters.  It’s money helps keep the agency going strong.

“The funds raised tonight go directly to that. So, they go through scholarships through the children, as well as our programming. With it being therapeutic childcare, there’s speech therapists, counselors, things of that nature. So all of this money will go directly to benefit the children,” Norris said.

WJBF

Rising temps mean increase in dangers of child hot car deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Temperatures continue to rise and many dangers come along with that, including children being left in hot cars. Across America, more than 900 kids have died from being in hot cars since 1998. Nearly 80 percent of those cases were accidental, meaning they absolutely could have been avoided. Sometimes, it’s because new […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“I mean this is what we call STEM technology…” State Superintendent Richard Woods visited Hillcrest Farms

DEARING, GA. (WJBF)- Students from Dearing Elementary schools Robotics program learned more about agriculture— especially how a robotic-operating dairy farm is run. “For our young people that came out today, I think it was just a fantastic tour. Thinking about the jobs and opportunities for our future people– I mean this is what we call […]
DEARING, GA
WJBF

Mellow Mushroom moves to new Downtown Augusta location

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s favorite pizza spots is moving to a new location…right down the street! Mellow Mushroom, owned by Shawn and Katy Ledford, will be moving from it’s original location of 20 years, to 1102 Broad Street. Mellow Mushroom is currently hiring for the new location. They are looking for experienced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

