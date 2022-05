NBC News reports music artist Lil Keed has died. An acclaimed rapper under the tutelage of Young Thug, Keed was 24 years old. Lil Keed was a rising star from Atlanta, Georgia. His real name was Raqhid Render. "A member of our family is gone." Statement from Young Stoner Life Records, via NBC News. "Lil Keed was one of the most genuine and heartfelt human beings." Statement from Young Stoner Life Records, via NBC News. "He was an artist who loved his fans more than anything else." Statement from Young Stoner Life Records, via NBC News.

