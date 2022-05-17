ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Contreras hits 1st-inning slam, Cubs beat Pirates

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) – Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as the Chicago Cubs burst to an eight-run lead and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0.

Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston’s George Springer off Kansas City’s Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016.

Protective order filed against Cavs’ Rajon Rondo

The slam was the 100th homer of Contreras’ career.

Wade Miley retired his first 14 batters before Michael Chavis lined a single to left and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for Pittsburgh batters.

