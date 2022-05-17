Photos: Semi-trucks destroyed in South Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a minivan crashed into a flatbed trailer Thursday. According to CHP - South Sacramento, the accident happened along the northbound lanes of SR-99, just south of Simmerhorn Road. CHP first reported the accident just before 1 p.m. The minivan apparently crashed...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-year-old boy died in a residential fire in an Arden-Arcade neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento. The fire occurred in a four-plex residential unit on Carro Drive in Arden-Arcade just before 10:00 am, according to Metro Fire. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old boy and […]
Female Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident on Florin Perkins Road. The accident happened on Elder Creek Road and Florin Perkins Road around 6:42 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman at the scene who had sustained major injuries. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Despite...
About 1,500 people in Yolo are without power after a car hit a power pole and sparked a small grass fire on Thursday, authorities said. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly in the Capay Valley near Esparto. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
GALT (CBS13) – One person has died after a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road.
Two vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved. Officers have confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.
The far right lane remains closed due to the crash, CHP says.
Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released.
According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear.
Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a fire in rural Sutter County late Thursday morning.
The scene is near the 5000 block of Vernon Road, south of the Nicolaus area.
A barn was reportedly involved in the fire.
The fire comes amid a Red Flag Warning about critical fire danger for the Northern California due to warm temperatures and dry winds. The warning is in effect through Friday.
Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on Sutterville Road Off-Ramp. A major injury was reported on May 14 in a Sacramento accident on a freeway off-ramp. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:02 a.m. on the Sutterville Road off-ramp off the northbound West Side Freeway. According to a person who called the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to report the crash, the vehicle didn’t slow down before crashing into a stop sign and was traveling at high speed. No information was provided on what hospital the injured driver was transported to for medical care. The CHP is investigating to determine what happened.
YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver.
Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway.
First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died.
The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation.
Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.
SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say the 16-year-old boy who was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening has died.
The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck.
Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.” Wednesday evening, police announced that the died had died from his injuries.
The name of the teen has not been released, but police say he was a student at Amador High School.
Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and the local sheriff’s office.
The incident is still under investigation.
TURLOCK (CBS13) — A house fire in Turlock destroyed a home as firefighters rushed to put out the blaze.
On Tuesday, a heavy house fire ripped through a home in Turlock near Main and Washington.
Fire crews said they had a tough time putting out the fire due to a lack of fire hydrants nearby.
Firefighters are still unsure about what caused the fire.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Loved ones are in shock after the co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant in Oakland was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son. Jun Anabo, 39, was shot outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale avenues at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a road rage incident that has led to one person being detained in Rocklin on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive.
POLICE INCIDENT – within the last 20 minutes Rocklin PD responded to an incident in the Safeway Parking Lot off of Park and Sunset. The situation is under control and there is no further threat to public safety. There will be officers in the area finishing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/sxwvKZr1GN
— rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) May 19, 2022
Rocklin police say a road rage incident occurred. No injuries were reported, however, and officers say the situation is now under control.
One person has been detained by officers.
Police say residents may see officers in the area for a little while longer as they finish their investigation.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that appears to have started at a homeless camp in Fairfield early Wednesday afternoon.
Fairfield Fire says the fire was behind the Kaiser Permanente medical officers along Gateway Boulevard.
Scene of the fire. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)
While the fire only grew to around 20 square feet, the smoke did manage to cause some traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 right next door.
No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on today for the thief or thieves that stole a Sacramento woman’s pitbull puppy.
The five-month-old puppy was stolen Friday night and the owner, Natalie Trejo, believes that whoever did it broke into her home through a window.
“Pretty much came home and the house was broken into. The bedroom window you can tell was manhandled. I walked in and could tell the pup was gone.”
Trejo says she knows the puppy was targeted because that was the only thing missing from her home.
Since the dog was stolen, she has filed a police report, and police came by to dust for fingerprints.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — At least six people are hurt following a “major vehicle” crash in Fairfield on Tuesday, according to the fire department. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Fire officials said that at least one occupant is trapped. Drivers are asked to...
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - The Fairfield fire department declared a mass casualty Tuesday, citing six patients and one person trapped in a major car accident. The department tweeted just before noon that the accident occurred on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Crews asked people to avoid the area. Developing.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped. Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.
Officials in Oakdale reported a fatal car crash on Orange Blossom Road and Bonson Court on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred along the Stanislaus River and was described as a single-vehicle accident. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on Orange Blossom...
Comments / 1